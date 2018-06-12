Fresh X: Death Cab For Cutie “Gold Rush”

Music

Death Cab For Cutie is Back

They have been teasing new music for August, well, maybe that’s when the album comes out – August 17th to be specific. The album will be called Thank You For Today and you can see the tracklist below. They have also shared a new track called “Gold Rush” and it’s very Death Cab. You can also catch them at Red Butte Garden on August 2nd – maybe. It’s sold out, so hit the classifieds. Hopefully, we will have more details about an upcoming album by then.

Thank You For Today Tracklist:

1 I Dreamt We Spoke Again
2 Summer Years
3 Gold Rush
4 Your Hurricane
5 When We Drive
6 Autumn Love
7 Northern Lights
8 You Moved Away
9 Near/Far
10 60 & Punk

