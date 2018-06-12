Alkaline Trio Announce First Tour in 3 Years!

And yes, they are coming to Salt Lake!

Blink-182’s Matt Skiba is taking a break later this year to hit the road with his other band, Alkaline Trio. Alkaline Trio hasn’t been on tour in more than three years, ever since Skiba joined Blink-182 in 2015. The tour will cover the Midwest and East Coast in August, then tour the West Coast in October.

In between, Skiba will re-join Blink for some festival dates in September. Skiba says it “seems like ages” since Alkaline Trio has toured and says he hopes fans are “half as psyched as we are”. Tickets for all dates go on sale to the public on Thursday including a Salt Lake date on October 11th date at The Complex.

Confession, I peed my pants twice when I saw this news.