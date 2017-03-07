Fresh X: Fleet Foxes “Third of May/Ōdaigahara”

And announce their first new album in six years!

Enjoy the first listen of their hugely orchestral, 9-minute track “Third of May / Ōdaigahara.”

Fleet Foxes have announced their new album will be out on June 16 called “Crack Up.”

Tracklist:

1. “I Am All That I Need/ Arroyo Seco/ Thumbprint Scar”

2. “Cassius, -”

3. “- Naiads, Cassadies”

4. “Kept Woman”

5. “Third of May/ Ōdaigahara”

6. “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me”

7. “Mearcstapa”

8. “On Another Ocean (January/ June)”

9. “Fool’s Errand”

10. “I Should See Memphis”

11. “Crack-Up”

And check out this cover of Fleet Foxes “White Winter Hymnal” by Utah band Brother.