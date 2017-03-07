Fresh X: Fleet Foxes “Third of May/Ōdaigahara”

And announce their first new album in six years!
Enjoy the first listen of their hugely orchestral, 9-minute track “Third of May / Ōdaigahara.”
Fleet Foxes have announced their new album will be out on June 16 called “Crack Up.”
Tracklist:
1. “I Am All That I Need/ Arroyo Seco/ Thumbprint Scar”
2. “Cassius, -”
3. “- Naiads, Cassadies”
4. “Kept Woman”
5. “Third of May/ Ōdaigahara”
6. “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me”
7. “Mearcstapa”
8. “On Another Ocean (January/ June)”
9. “Fool’s Errand”
10. “I Should See Memphis”
11. “Crack-Up”
And check out this cover of Fleet Foxes “White Winter Hymnal” by Utah band Brother.
