Fresh X: Garbage “No Horses”

Manson and Company are Back!
Garbage released a new song today to benefit The International Committee of the Red Cross through the end of 2018, so it’s certainly worth tossing down some money and paying for the song. This is the first new music from the band since 2016’s “Strange Littel Birds.” There is no word on a new album.
It’s also worth listening to or watching this fantastic interview with Joe Rogan
