Fresh X: The Struts “One Night Only”

The Struts release their most grandiose song to date

A band whose music has always been as big as Queen’s is back with a new song. From Teamrock.com: “‘This song is mainly about the relationship between a performer and his/her audience,” says frontman Luke Spiller. “After touring throughout the United States, we’ve developed a strong relationship with our audience and started to feel more responsibility to them—mainly to give a great show every night. The song has many theatrical moments, making the arrangement one of the most ambitious songs we’ve done. It’s definitely over the top and larger than life, but after experiencing our audience and how they react to our music, I think it’s even more fitting.'”