Fresh X: Gorillaz Release Two New Songs

Album expected June 29th

It hasn’t been all that long since we got Humanz, which was a big album. Too big, in that, I couldn’t make it all the way through it. There was really nothing to hold my attention there. Their new album, The Now Now, is slated for world domination on June 29th and to get you primed for it the band has released two new songs: “Humanity” and “Lake Zurich.”

“Humanity” features Jazz man, George Benson with a guest appearance from Jack Black in the vid.

“Lake Zurich” is a spacey funk that is just cool to listen to.

Listen for these songs and on this Sunday night’s edition of X96 IPO at 9 pm. We have a lot of new music to cover this week.

The Now Now tracklist:

1 Humility [ft. George Benson]

2 Tranz

3 Hollywood [ft. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle]

4 Kansas

5 Sorcererz

6 Idaho

7 Lake Zurich

8 Magic City

9 Fire Flies

10 One Percent

11 Souk Eye

You can preorder the album here.