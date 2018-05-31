Fresh X: The 1975 “Give Yourself a Try”

And plan on releasing two new albums in the next 12 months

There was a lot of speculation about new music from The 1975. We all knew it was coming as they’ve been counting it down for the last 7 days, but rumors spurred online about this being their last album as a band has been swirling since the release of their last album.

Well, it seems they have been quite busy. The 1975 will release A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships in October and another, as of now untitled, album next May.

We got our first taste of new music with the Joy Division-influenced “Give Yourself a Try.”

They are also are counting down something live on YouTube