Fresh X: Panic! at the Disco “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Panic! is back!
Panic! at the Disco just released a new track “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” today and announced a new album, Pray for the Wicked that is due out on June 22nd!
The band is also on the road with a new bassist after Dallon Weeks left the band last year. They are performing at Vivint Smart Home Arena on August 8th. Tickets go on sale on March 30th.
Tracklisting:
1. (Fuck A) Silver Lining
2. Say Amen (Saturday Night)
3. Hey Look Ma, I Made It
4. High Hopes
5. Roaring 20s
6. Dancing’s Not A Crime
7. One Of The Drunks
8. The Overpass
9. King Of The Clouds
10. Old Fashioned
11. Dying In LA
