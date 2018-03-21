Fresh X: Panic! at the Disco “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Panic! is back!

Panic! at the Disco just released a new track “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” today and announced a new album, Pray for the Wicked that is due out on June 22nd!

The band is also on the road with a new bassist after Dallon Weeks left the band last year. They are performing at Vivint Smart Home Arena on August 8th. Tickets go on sale on March 30th.

Tracklisting:

1. (Fuck A) Silver Lining

2. Say Amen (Saturday Night)

3. Hey Look Ma, I Made It

4. High Hopes

5. Roaring 20s

6. Dancing’s Not A Crime

7. One Of The Drunks

8. The Overpass

9. King Of The Clouds

10. Old Fashioned

11. Dying In LA