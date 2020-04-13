Geek News on the Radio for April 13th, 2020

Neil deGrasse Tyson Looks To The Stars – Of Comic Books, That Is, In Day-Long Tweetstorm

It is said that Sir Isaac Newton used his time at home during the 1655 pandemic to discover gravity and invent calculus. Fellow scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a different path today with his COVID-19 downtown – he examined the improbabilities of Marvel and DC superheroes. Today’s tweetstorm from deGrasse covered Superman, Thor, and the Hulk, among others.

SNL’S MIDDLE-AGED MUTANT NINJA TURTLES SHOWS LIFE AFTER HEROICS

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves. Of course, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the episode looked very different from the norm. Instead of a studio set, viewers watched sketches and bits done via web video. Luckily the cast and crew were able to pull off an episode for their fans while maintaining proper social distancing. One thing that didn’t change was SNL’s Digital Short, which returned with a hilarious take on the Heroes in a Half Shell, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Since their debut in 1984, the four brothers have gone through a multitude of evolutions within comics, television, and movies. This time, SNL took it in another direction, and rather than change their look, they changed their ages.

Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ To Be Directed By Gary Dauberman

Horror writer Gary Dauberman, who made his feature directorial debut with last year’s Annabelle Comes Home, is set to adapt celebrated author Stephen King’s vampire tale Salem’s Lot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman will also serve as the screenwriter on the film. James Wan, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper are producing the project. The 1975 book revolves around an author who returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the town. As he finds that the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, he also discovers that the people of his town are being turned into vampires. He takes help from a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man.

Hellraiser’s Film Reboot Has Writers and a Director

What’s in the box? Oh, just a world of depraved magnificence, unimaginable horrors, and a Hellraiser reboot. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a new Hellraiser is coming, with what’s being called, according to THR, a “loyal, yet evolved” take on the source material, which is itself based on a novella by Clive Barker. Originally the story of a puzzle box which unleashes the horrific, pleasure-and-torture based world of the Cenobites, led by the menacing Pinhead, who invites his victims into a world that proves that too much of a good thing might be a problem.

All 3 of Apple TV+’s Shows Are Free to Watch Now Too

Apple TV+, the tech giant’s foray into the streaming wars, may not have the library to match some of its rivals. But Apple is making some of its series and films available for free anyhow. If you haven’t taken it’s $5-per-month subscription service for a spin just yet, now’s your chance. Apple TV+ launched last year with a meager lineup of originals—a catalog that has grown in the months since it launched but is still absolutely tiny compared to a service like Disney+ or HBO. Apple’s tentpole productions, The Morning Show and See, won’t be included with the free offerings. But there are still some good ones you might be interested in streaming if you haven’t yet tried the service, including the M. Night Shyamalan joint Servant—a show I definitely enjoyed—as well as Little America, Dickinson, For All Mankind (which Gizmodo’s Alex Cranz claims is the best TV+ content available), The Elephant Queen, and Snoopy in Space. You’ll be able to find them under the Free for Everyone section of the app.

Edgar Wright to Direct Film Adaptation of ‘Set My Heart to Five’ Novel

Edgar Wright is set to direct a film adaptation of Simon Stephenson’s upcoming novel about an android who undergoes an emotional awakening. Deadline reported that Focus Features, Working Title Films, and Complete Fiction Pictures have teamed up to secure film rights to the project, which is based on Stephenson’s debut novel, “Set My Heart to Five.” The book is set to be released May 28, and Stephenson will adapt the screenplay from his own manuscript.

