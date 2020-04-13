Boner Fight for April 13th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1:TURN ‘EM INSIDE OUT.

Health care workers at a Reno nursing home where a coronavirus outbreak has killed two people were told to use surgical masks for two days and to flip the mask inside out before wearing on the second day. While CDC guidelines allow masks to be re-used in emergency situations, the guidelines are very clear that the outside surface of the mask — which can be considered to be contaminated — not be touched or come in contact with any other surface. However, in a March 26 letter to staff obtained by the Reno Gazette Journal, management of the Lakeside Health and Wellness assisted living center told its employees to store their masks overnight in a paper bag and then re-wear them inside out on the second day. “When returning the next day that you are scheduled, you will use the same mask as the prior shift, by turning it inside out and wearing it through your shift,” the letter said. “That mask will then be discarded at the end of your 2-days.”

Boner Candidate #2: HOLD IT RIGHT THERE RABBIT.

An Ohio man has been arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening a person dressed as the Easter Bunny who was waving to motorists from an interstate overpass. A 49-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne, located about 95 miles east of Columbus. The suspect, who has not been named as of Friday evening, was given a breath-alcohol test at an Ohio State Highway Patrol post but was taken to a medical facility when jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature, leading to concerns he might be infected with the coronavirus. Guernsey County Sgt. Jason Best on Friday told The Daily Jeffersonian the man could face charges of aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Deputies found the suspect and another man sitting inside a camouflage-painted Dodge pickup truck parked at the edge of a field shortly after receiving a call about the Easter Bunny threat over Interstate 70.

