Bill Frost on TV for April 13th, 2020

The Baker & The Beauty (New Series, Monday April 13, ABC)
Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Standup Special, Tuesday April 14, Netflix)
Mrs. America (New Series, Wednesday April 15, Hulu)
What We Do In the Shadows (Season 2, Wednesday April 15, FX)
Black AF (New Series, Friday April 17, Netflix)
Bosch (Season 6, Friday April 17, Amazon Prime Video)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Season 3, Sunday April 19, Disney XD)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.