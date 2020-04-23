Geek News on the Radio for April 23rd, 2020

The New Looney Tunes Shorts Will Launch On HBO Max In May

The big news for classical cartoon fans is that Warner Bros. Animation’s new “cartoonist-driven” Looney Tunes shorts will be available on launch day as a Max Original. They are being packaged as 80 11-minute episodes, with each episode comprised of shorts of varying lengths. The original announcement for the project back in 2018 had indicated 1,000 minutes of new animation, so it looks like most of the new shorts being made (880 minutes’ worth) will be included in the HBO Max package. As far as we know, they’re still producing the full order, so some of the other shorts may debut at a later date or be available elsewhere.

Read More

Sony Developing Film Based on ‘One Punch Man’ Manga Series With ‘Venom’ Writers

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are set to write a live-action film adaptation of the worldwide hit manga series “One Punch Man” for Sony Pictures. Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions are producing the film. Hugely popular both in Japan and around the world, “One Punch Man” follows the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenges in his fight against evil. Created in 2009 by Japanese artist ONE as a web comic, “One Punch Man” quickly went viral. In 2012, it was then published on Shueisha’s Young Jump Next with illustrations by Yusuke Murata along with ONE. The series saw worldwide sales of over 30 million copies.

Read More

‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie in the Works at Lionsgate

Lionsgate on Tuesday unveiled a long-anticipated Hunger Games prequel movie in the works as trilogy writer Suzanne Collins gets set to release her latest novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake on May 19. The book, which takes place in the Hunger Games universe, will be turned into a movie by director Francis Lawrence, screenwriter Michael Arndt and producer Nina Jacobson, who teamed with the studio on four film adaptations of earlier Collins’ books — The Hunger Games, Catching Fire and Mockingjay — that took in nearly $3 billion in box office. Lionsgate’s blockbuster film franchise also helped make YA postapocalyptic fiction a hot property in Hollywood, paving the way for such other movie series as The Maze Runner and Divergent.

Read More