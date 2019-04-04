Geek News on the Radio for April 4th, 2019

New Joker Trailer

Captain Marvel Makes over A Billion

Disney’s “Captain Marvel” is the newest member of the billion-dollar club. The superhero tentpole starring Brie Larson officially surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide, reaffirming the long-known notion that female superheroes can hold their own at the box office. The blockbuster has generated $358 million in North America, along with $645 million overseas. “Captain Marvel” is the seventh pic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reach this milestone, joining the ranks of “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Iron Man 3.” It also marks the 18th Disney movie to gross over $1 billion. The 21 films in the MCU have collectively hauled $18.5 billion to date. “Captain Marvel” has been lauded as Marvel’s first blockbuster that centers on a female superhero. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the star-studded cast also includes Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Annette Bening.

Read More

Umbrella Academy Season 2

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode second season of The Umbrella Academy, its live-action superhero series based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. Production will begin this summer in Toronto. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min are set to reprise their roles in Season 2 of the series from UCP. Additional casting will be announced later. In The Umbrella Academy, on the same day in 1989, 43 infants inexplicably are born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities — not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Read More