Sean Means Reviews Movies for April 4th, 2019

Artsies:
Mapplethorpe – 1 1/2 stars
A look at the life of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe from his rise to fame in the 1970s to his untimely death in 1989. Read More
Director: Ondi Timoner
Starrring: Hari Nef, Matt Smith, Brian Stokes Mitchell
The Hummingbird Project – 2 1/2 stars
A pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal. Read More
Director: Kim Nguyen
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek
The Public – 3 stars
An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Read More
Director: Emilio Estevez
Starring: Jena Malone, Gabrielle Union, Emilio Estevez
Fartsies:
Dragged Across Concrete – not screened
Once two overzealous cops get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation. Read More
Director: S. Craig Zahler
Starring: Jennifer Carpenter, Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn
The Best of Enemies – 1 1/2 stars
Civil rights activist Ann Atwater faces off against C.P. Ellis, Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, in 1971 Durham, North Carolina over the issue of school integration. Read More
Director: Robin Bissell
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell, Babou Ceesay
Pet Sematary – 2 1/2 stars
Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, relocate from Boston to rural Maine with their two young children. The couple soon discover a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home. Read More
Director: Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer
Starring: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow
Storm Boy – 3 stars
A beautiful and contemporary retelling of Colin Thiele’s classic Australian tale. ‘Storm Boy’ has grown up to be Michael Kingley, a successful retired businessman and grandfather. When Kingley starts to see images from his past that he can’t explain, he is forced to remember his long-forgotten childhood, growing up on an isolated coastline with his father. He recounts to his grand-daughter the story of how, as a boy, he rescued and raised an extraordinary orphaned pelican, Mr Percival. Their remarkable adventures and very special bond has a profound effect on all their lives. Based on the beloved book, Storm Boy is a timeless story of an unusual and unconditional friendship. Read More
Director: Shawn Seet
Starring: Jai Courtney, Geoffrey Rush, David Gulpilil
Shazam! – 3 1/2 stars
We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word – SHAZAM! – this streetwise fourteen-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam. Read More
Director: David F. Sandberg
Starring: Zachary Levi, Michelle Borth, Djimon Hounsou
Opening next week:
— After
— Diane
— Hellboy
— Little
— Missing Link
— Transit
— The Wind
