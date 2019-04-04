Sean Means Reviews Movies for April 4th, 2019

Artsies:

Mapplethorpe – 1 1/2 stars

A look at the life of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe from his rise to fame in the 1970s to his untimely death in 1989. Read More

Director: Ondi Timoner

Starrring: Hari Nef, Matt Smith, Brian Stokes Mitchell

The Hummingbird Project – 2 1/2 stars

A pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal. Read More

Director: Kim Nguyen

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek

The Public – 3 stars

An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Read More

Director: Emilio Estevez

Starring: Jena Malone, Gabrielle Union, Emilio Estevez

Fartsies:

Dragged Across Concrete – not screened

Once two overzealous cops get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation. Read More

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Starring: Jennifer Carpenter, Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn

The Best of Enemies – 1 1/2 stars

Civil rights activist Ann Atwater faces off against C.P. Ellis, Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, in 1971 Durham, North Carolina over the issue of school integration. Read More

Director: Robin Bissell

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell, Babou Ceesay

Pet Sematary – 2 1/2 stars

Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, relocate from Boston to rural Maine with their two young children. The couple soon discover a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home. Read More

Director: Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

Starring: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow

Storm Boy – 3 stars

A beautiful and contemporary retelling of Colin Thiele’s classic Australian tale. ‘Storm Boy’ has grown up to be Michael Kingley, a successful retired businessman and grandfather. When Kingley starts to see images from his past that he can’t explain, he is forced to remember his long-forgotten childhood, growing up on an isolated coastline with his father. He recounts to his grand-daughter the story of how, as a boy, he rescued and raised an extraordinary orphaned pelican, Mr Percival. Their remarkable adventures and very special bond has a profound effect on all their lives. Based on the beloved book, Storm Boy is a timeless story of an unusual and unconditional friendship. Read More

Director: Shawn Seet

Starring: Jai Courtney, Geoffrey Rush, David Gulpilil

Shazam! – 3 1/2 stars

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word – SHAZAM! – this streetwise fourteen-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam. Read More

Director: David F. Sandberg

Starring: Zachary Levi, Michelle Borth, Djimon Hounsou

Opening next week:

— After

— Diane

— Hellboy

— Little

— Missing Link

— Transit

— The Wind