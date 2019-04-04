Candidate #1: SEEMS TO BE A DISCREPANCY IN THE CHARGES HERE.

A woman who was brutally attacked by a man wielding a gun in Texas last month has now been hit with a felony criminal mischief charge—sparking community outrage. L’Daijohnique Lee, 24, has been accused of damaging the windows of a vehicle driven by the man accused of her violent assault, 30-year-old Austin Shuffield. The beating took place on March 21 in Deep Ellum, a Dallas neighborhood, and was captured on a witness’s phone. In a press conference yesterday, Dallas Police Department deputy chief Thomas Castro said Lee admitted to damaging the windows, however that action was not captured on video. The damages were estimated at just over $3,000 and the case will progress to a grand jury, he noted.

Candidate #2: WE USED TO PROTECT CHILDREN AND CONSUMERS BUT THAT’S NOT BUSINESS FRIENDLY

The crashes were brutal. With no warning, the front wheel on the three-wheeled BOB jogging strollers fell off, causing the carriages to careen and even flip over. Adults shattered bones. They tore ligaments. Children smashed their teeth. They gashed their faces. One child bled from his ear canal. Staff members at the Consumer Product Safety Commission collected 200 consumer-submitted reports from 2012 to 2018 of spontaneous failure of the stroller wheel, which is secured to a front fork by a quick-release lever, like on a bicycle. Nearly 100 adults and children were injured, according to the commission. The agency’s staff members investigated for months before deciding in 2017 that one of the most popular jogging strollers on the market was unsafe and needed to be recalled. “The danger that was there was just so obvious,” said Marietta Robinson, a former Democratic commissioner who was still at the agency when the injury reports surfaced. “It was appalling.”

