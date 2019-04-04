The Darkness Announce New Album

The Darkness have announced Easter Is Cancelled. No not the holiday, but the sixth album from the British glam rockers. “Put away your chocolate eggs, say goodbye to the festive bunny & prepare for sonic apocalypse!” the band revealed on Twitter early Thursday morning. Appearing in a teaser video, frontman Justin Hawkins declares, “We are men in tight costumes and we are ready to fight with every weapon that the forefathers have bequeathed: The guitar axe, the drum hammer, the bejeweled codpiece, the banshee wail of righteous anger…Cometh the time, cometh the band, we are The Darkness!” Easter Is Cancelled will be out on October 4th, with pre-orders taking place now.

