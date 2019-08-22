Geek News on the Radio for August 22nd, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sony Pictures is vowing to carry on the Spider-Man franchise without Marvel Studios' involvement, placing the blame on Disney for cutting the successful inter-studio cooperation short. In a statement obtained exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, the studio says it is "disappointed" that Marvel president Kevin Feige will no longer act as lead producer on the film franchise, squarely laying the decision at Disney's feet. "Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise," says a Sony spokesperson. "We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film." The studio then says Feige, who shepherds the robust Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney-owned Marvel, may just have too much on his plate, given that Disney recently acquired additional Marvel characters via its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. "We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him — including all their newly added Marvel properties — do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own," says the statement. "Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue."