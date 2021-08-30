Geek News on the Radio for August 30th, 2021

Netflix Announces First Virtual Global Fan Event
The event called “Tudum” will stream on September 25th and will feature stars from different Netflix series, movies, and specials and will also provide a first look at trailers and clips of their newest content.
‘The Old Guard’ Gets A Sequel
Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard’ is getting a sequel which will be directed by Victoria Mahoney.
‘Salem’s Lot’ Screenplay and Lead Role Announced
Based on the Stephen King novel, the new ‘Salem’s Lot’ screenplay will be written and directed by Gary Dauberman and has cast Lewis Pullman for the lead role.
Disney + Announces ‘Nautilus’
Disney + will release the 10-part live-action series based on the origin story of ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’.
Before You See ‘Shang-Chi’
Disney + has released two new MCU episodes that are perfectly timed for the premiere of ‘Shang-Chi’. A new Marvel One-Shot called ‘All Hail the King‘- a follow up to ‘Iron Man 3’. Also streaming now, a new episode of ‘Marvel Studios: Legends‘.
via We Got This Covered, MovieWeb
Vesemir In The Bath
Netflix released the bathtub scene from ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ on a one-hour loop.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.