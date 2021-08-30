Geek News on the Radio for August 30th, 2021

Netflix Announces First Virtual Global Fan Event

The event called “Tudum” will stream on September 25th and will feature stars from different Netflix series, movies, and specials and will also provide a first look at trailers and clips of their newest content.

via Variety

‘The Old Guard’ Gets A Sequel

Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard’ is getting a sequel which will be directed by Victoria Mahoney.

via Out

‘Salem’s Lot’ Screenplay and Lead Role Announced

Based on the Stephen King novel, the new ‘Salem’s Lot’ screenplay will be written and directed by Gary Dauberman and has cast Lewis Pullman for the lead role.

via MovieWeb

Disney + Announces ‘Nautilus’

Disney + will release the 10-part live-action series based on the origin story of ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Before You See ‘Shang-Chi’

Disney + has released two new MCU episodes that are perfectly timed for the premiere of ‘Shang-Chi’. A new Marvel One-Shot called ‘All Hail the King‘- a follow up to ‘Iron Man 3’. Also streaming now, a new episode of ‘Marvel Studios: Legends‘.

via We Got This Covered, MovieWeb

Vesemir In The Bath

Netflix released the bathtub scene from ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ on a one-hour loop.

via Gizmodo