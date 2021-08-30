Boner Fight for August 30th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: GOV. DEATH MAKING MONEY OFF THE PANDEMIC.

Governor Ron DeSantis is selling merchandise mocking Dr. Fauci and denouncing masks and vaccines in order to raise money for his campaign.

via HuffPost

BONER CANDIDATE #2: ALLIGATOR ATTACK…AND IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THINK.

A Florida man has been charged with alligator poaching and felony cruelty to animals after he was seen on video intentionally running over an alligator and its’ nest with a tractor mower.

via NY Daily News