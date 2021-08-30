Boner Fight for August 30th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: GOV. DEATH MAKING MONEY OFF THE PANDEMIC.
Governor Ron DeSantis is selling merchandise mocking Dr. Fauci and denouncing masks and vaccines in order to raise money for his campaign.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: ALLIGATOR ATTACK…AND IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THINK.
A Florida man has been charged with alligator poaching and felony cruelty to animals after he was seen on video intentionally running over an alligator and its’ nest with a tractor mower.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.