Boner of the Day for August 31st, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: THIS GUY NEEDS TO BE LOCKED UP
Devout Trump supporter, Rep. Madison Cawthorn not only called the US election system ‘rigged’ but continued to suggest that unless it’s changed, there would be ‘bloodshed.’
Boner Candidate #2: RHINO HEAD, ANYBODY?
A, taxidermy rhino head was found on the streets of Aspinwall Pennsylvania. The police are investigating the head.
Boner Candidate #3: MAY WE INTRODUCE YOU TO THE OTHER CHRIS STEWART?
Rep. Chris Stewart tweets his disproval about Biden’s sudden removal of US troops from Afghanistan. However, Chris Stewart also tweeted in mid-April in support of Trump’s decision to remove US troops in Afghanistan.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: THE GUY ON THE RADIO SAID TO DO IT SO I DID
An man in Tennessee not only cut his own penis off, but threw it out of his car window while evading police. After his arrest, he told police that he was told to cut of his penis in order to save the world, by voices he heard on the radio.
Boner Candidate #2: I’M GONNA WASH THE LOVE RIGHT OFF THE SIDEWALK
BYU’s chalk art in support of LGBTQ+ students was defaced and washed away by a student yelling homophobic slurs.
Boner Candidate #3: I’M ALL FOR DEWORMING RAND PAUL
Sen. Rand Paul once again perpetuated lies and misinformation by stating that horse de-wormer, ivermectin isn’t being investigated as a Covid-19 cure because of their “hatred for Trump.”
