Boner of the Day for August 31st, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS GUY NEEDS TO BE LOCKED UP

Devout Trump supporter, Rep. Madison Cawthorn not only called the US election system ‘rigged’ but continued to suggest that unless it’s changed, there would be ‘bloodshed.’

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: RHINO HEAD, ANYBODY?

A, taxidermy rhino head was found on the streets of Aspinwall Pennsylvania. The police are investigating the head.

via Pittsburg Action News

Boner Candidate #3: MAY WE INTRODUCE YOU TO THE OTHER CHRIS STEWART?

Rep. Chris Stewart tweets his disproval about Biden’s sudden removal of US troops from Afghanistan. However, Chris Stewart also tweeted in mid-April in support of Trump’s decision to remove US troops in Afghanistan.

via Twitter

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THE GUY ON THE RADIO SAID TO DO IT SO I DID

An man in Tennessee not only cut his own penis off, but threw it out of his car window while evading police. After his arrest, he told police that he was told to cut of his penis in order to save the world, by voices he heard on the radio.

via Newsweek

Boner Candidate #2: I’M GONNA WASH THE LOVE RIGHT OFF THE SIDEWALK

BYU’s chalk art in support of LGBTQ+ students was defaced and washed away by a student yelling homophobic slurs.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: I’M ALL FOR DEWORMING RAND PAUL

Sen. Rand Paul once again perpetuated lies and misinformation by stating that horse de-wormer, ivermectin isn’t being investigated as a Covid-19 cure because of their “hatred for Trump.”

via Yahoo News