Boner Fight for August 31st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: THIS GUY NEEDS TO BE LOCKED UP

Devout Trump supporter, Rep. Madison Cawthorn not only called the US election system ‘rigged’ but continued to suggest that unless it’s changed, there would be ‘bloodshed.’

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: I’M GONNA WASH THE LOVE RIGHT OFF THE SIDEWALK

BYU’s chalk art in support of LGBTQ+ students was defaced and washed away by a student yelling homophobic slurs.

via The Salt Lake Tribune