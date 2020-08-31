Geek News on the Radio For August 31st, 2020

Netflix’s Hill House sequel Haunting of Bly Manor gets a creepy trailer

The New Mutants Apparently Had Some Serious Behind-the-Scenes Drama

We’ve been talking about The New Mutants for so long they’re more like “The Old Mutants” at this point. The first trailer came out way back in 2017 and ever since, rumors and speculation about its release became so abundant it truly felt like the movie would never happen. Well, it’s happening. This weekend. And a new article on the film’s development apparently reveals that while many of the rumors were inaccurate, the basis for them was absolutely accurate. In the three years fans have waited for release, the biggest rumor surrounding The New Mutants was that much of the movie had been reshot. Then, several months ago, we found that that wasn’t true. In fact, there weren’t any reshoots at all. However, in an in-depth, must-read feature over at Vulture, it’s reported that the studio largely tried to get the film changed before filming. According to Vulture, writer-director Josh Boone initially pitched a version of The New Mutants that was going to be very John Hughes. Very Breakfast Club. The script he delivered, though, was not that. It was more raw and scary than the studio expected. So, according to the piece, several new writers were brought in to do rewrites and offer suggestions, almost all of which were rejected or revised by Boone. This culminated in an almost intervention-type meeting where Fox brought all of those writers together to go over their ideas with Boone, who stood his ground on his vision.

“The X-Files: Albuquerque”: Animated Spinoff Series in the Works at Fox!

The live-action “The X-Files” series may be no more but the beloved franchise is set to continue with animated series “The X-Files: Albuquerque,” TV Line is reporting today. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is attached to executive produce the “animated comedy series” for Fox. The series will not revolve around Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. TV Line explains. “Rather, the potential series will center an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with. They’re essentially the X-Files’ B-team.” The project has been given a script commitment, with Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko (“Paradise PD”) attached to write the pilot episode and executive produce.

Sylvester Stallone Axing Paulie’s Robot in Director’s Cut of ‘Rocky IV’

Sylvester Stallone is re-releasing “Rocky IV” with a fresh set of eyes — in his own pure vision, no less — but one thing that won’t be in the new version … Paulie’s iconic maid robot. Sly made the announcement Sunday on Instagram, saying he’s gonna be putting a director’s cut of the ’80s cult classic film … which sees his character fighting Ivan Drago in Russia to avenge the death of Apollo Creed. Oh, and that’s a big spoiler alert too BTW … sorry!!! Stallone writes, “For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 Is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me. So far it looks great. Soulful.. Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain.” Fans flooded his comments to show their excitement, but also their curiosity. Folks wondered whether he’d be adding new scenes, deleting old ones … and possibly giving more of a backstory to the relationship between Rocky’s right-hand man Paulie and his AI love interest in the flick, SICO … which has been widely panned, but also revered over time.

