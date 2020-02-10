Geek News on the Radio for February 10th, 2020

Don’t Watch The Invisible Man Trailer… Unless You Want to Know The Whole Movie

Victor Gorelick Dead

Big Archie Comics fans undoubtedly know the name Victor Gorelick. As the company’s most recent editor in chief, he helmed Archie’s world through one of its biggest moments ever, as it had a resurgence as a comics darling and expanded successfully into the world of moody teen TV dramas. Now, at age 78, Gorelick has died. The news comes from Archie Comics itself, which posted a message on Twitter sharing the loss. “No person embodied the Archie spirit more than Victor, who was a leader, friend, and mentor to everyone that walked through the doors of Archie,” the message says. “A lifelong friend and mentor to Archie Comics Co-CEO, Jon Goldwater—and an inspiration to the entire Archie Comics family—Victor will never be forgotten.” Gorelick’s career at Archie Comics began early. Born in 1941, he started working at Archie at the age of 16. Beginning with an entry-level role, Gorelick worked his way up the company’s art department, learning how to ink and color along the way, before ending up as an art director and eventually, in 2007, as editor in chief. His tenure at the company lasted, then, for most of its history, and his presence was a defining one for the (largely) wholesome comic book company. No word on the cause of death. The editor and artist is survived by his wife and family. Read More

Sam Raimi Directs Doctor Strange 2

The filmmaker returns to Marvel after helming the original ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy. In a magical turn of events, Sam Raimi is returning to the Marvel fold. The filmmaker, who oversaw the original 2002-07 Spider-Man trilogy, is in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The move comes after the surprise Jan. 9 news that Scott Derrickson, who helmed the 2016 Doctor Strange movie, was exiting Multiverse of Madness over “creative differences.” Derrickson will remain on board as an executive producer. Raimi’s Spider-Man films starred Tobey Maguire and combined the schlocky sensibilities he’d honed making cult classics Evil Dead and Dark Man with the 1960s-era comics of Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The trilogy was a big success for Sony’s Columbia Pictures, earning more than $2.5 billion globally, though the third installment failed to excite fans and critics. As fate would have it, Raimi included a Doctor Strange joke in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. In the years since leaving Peter Parker behind, Raimi has spent most of his time producing films such as Don’t Breathe and Crawl, and directing 2009’s Drag Me to Hell and the 2013 hit Oz the Great and Powerful, starring his Spider-Man star James Franco. Read More

Monster Mash Coming to The Big Screen!

Grammy-nominated music video director Matt Stawski will helm the project. Monster Mash is coming to the big screen. Universal is developing a musical to be directed by Matt Stawski, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Monster Mash comes from an original treatment from Stawski, who earned 2010 Grammy nomination for CeeLo Green’s “Fuck You” music video. Black List writer Will Widger will pen the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s song “Monster Mash” became a pop sensation in 1962, eventually hitting No. 1 on the Billboard charts before Halloween. Marty Bowen will produce the Monster Mash film via his Temple Hill Entertainment banner. Stawski is executive producing with Temple Hill’s John Fischer. Universal’s Jeyun Munford and Tony Ducret will oversee for the studio. Universal has a number of monster-theme movies on the docket, with Elizabeth Moss’ The Invisible Man opening later this month. Paul Feig’s Dark Army and Elizabeth Banks’ The Invisible Woman are also in the works at the studio. Read More