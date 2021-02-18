Geek News on the Radio for February 18th, 2021

Wednesday Addams Live-Action Series Set at Netflix With Tim Burton Directing

A Wednesday Addams live-action series has been ordered at Netflix, Variety has learned. The project was first reported as being in development back in October, though no network or streamer was attached at that time. Netflix has given the coming-of-age series an eight episode order. Based on the character originally created by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is a young adult TV series described as a a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

A ‘Constantine’ Reboot Series Is Coming to HBO Max — And There’s a Crossover Involved

After two live-action screen adaptations of Constantine — one for the movies starring Keanu Reeves, one for TV starring Matt Ryan (who later reprised the role in the ongoing Arrowverse) — a third one is making its way to HBO Max. Per various sources, including Variety, Deadline, and nerd sites like The Illuminerdi, J.J. Abrams will, through his Bad Robot production company, executive produce a new Constantine TV series that reboots the character’s onscreen continuity — and fuses him with a new one instead. Up-and-coming screenwriter Guy Bolton, who currently has projects in development with Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie, has been tapped to write the pilot script for Bad Robot and HBO Max, with a search currently undergoing for the title role — and sources say they want this version of Constantine to be played by a non-white actor.

Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai Already Renewed For Season 2

It’s been thirty years since the awesome Gremlins 2: The New Batch hit cinemas and its reputation has been building ever since it was the subject of one of the all-time funniest Key and Peele skits. Despite the property being on ice for so long the cute Mogwai and the Gremlins haven’t been forgotten: they’re frequently referenced in adverts and have proved enduringly memeable. All eyes are now on HBO Max, where the franchise is officially coming back in new animated show Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. Set in 1920s Shanghai, the show will show us the adventures of a very young Gizmo and 10-year-old Sam Wing. Sam will go on to become elderly antiques store owner Mr Wing by the time of the first movie and will still be caring for the surprisingly long-lived little guy. I’m betting we’ll see Wing learning the three important rules to care for Mogwai: don’t expose them to sunlight, don’t get them wet and – most importantly – under no circumstances feed them after midnight.

