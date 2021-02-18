Boner Fight for February 18th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: LEAVE ALLISON ALONE.

Just opened what I thought was going to be a snow picture from today's record snowfall in Salt Lake City. Instead, I had to see a picture of some stranger's junk. I'm tired. I've been working extra hours trying to keep Utahns safe w/ an active storm cycle. I don't want to see it — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) February 18, 2021

Boner Candidate #2: EVERYBODY TELLS US THIS IS A BAD IDEA SO LET’S DO IT

A bill that would loosen the restrictions on how Utah schools spend special education funds was approved by lawmakers Wednesday, despite outcry from parents and advocates saying it would mean less support for the kids who have the most needs. The proposal, SB175, would remove the current requirement that such funding from the state only be spent directly on students with disabilities or services to help them. Instead, it would open up the money so it could be used for other needs and beyond just special education students. That could include expenses more loosely tied to disability programs, such as salaries for staff who work with groups that include students with and without special needs, and for services that benefit both. “It simplifies the rules greatly,” said Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, the bill’s sponsor, during a committee hearing. “It’s a balancing act.” He acknowledged that the legislation was spurred by an ongoing dispute between a popular charter school — American Preparatory Academy — and the state. The academy was recently ordered to pay back nearly $3 million in special education funding that auditors from the Utah Board of Education say was not actually spent on services for students with disabilities.

