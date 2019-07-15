Geek News on the Radio for July 15th, 2019

Galaxy’s Edge Delays Star Wars Ride

Star Wars fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for the opening of the highly-anticipated “Rise of the Resistance” ride. The immersive experience is set to take over Disney World in Orlando on December 5 (which also happens to be Walt Disney’s birthday), but won’t land in Anaheim’s Disneyland until January 17, 2020. The new addition to the parks’ Galaxy’s Edge was announced in May and initially expected to open by the end of 2019. Given that the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run space flight simulator is currently the only Star Wars themed ride open at Galaxy’s Edge, some park-goers are a tad disappointed. “These are not the dates we’re looking for,” a disgruntled fan cleverly wrote on Twitter. Earlier this year, Galaxy’s Edge’s executive producer Jon Georges told ABC News, that the Rise of the Resistance ride will feature an “epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance and culminates in a face-to-face confrontation with Kylo Ren.” The experience promises to “blur the lines between fantasy and reality,” transporting guests from the “Ready Room” to the cockpit of a transport ship. As the ship begins to “fly”, the floors will shake to simulate the sensation of takeoff. Later, guests will be separated and thrown into “jail cells” for questioning. From there, it’s every man for himself to evade the First Order.

The Invisible Man Remake

“The Haunting of Hill House” star Oliver Jackson-Cohen is joining the cast of “The Invisible Man” as the title character for the Blumhouse-Universal Pictures project. “The Invisible Man” is inspired by Universal Pictures’ classic monster character, first portrayed by Claude Rains in the studio’s 1933 movie. The story was based on H. G. Wells’ science-fiction novel about a chemist who has discovered the secret of invisibility while conducting a series of tests involving an obscure drug called monocane. In 2008, “The Invisible Man” was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer and Storm Reid were previously announced as joining the project. The film will shoot in Sydney, Australia, later this month. Universal has set a March 13 release date. The thriller will be written, directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, who wrote, directed and executive produced the 2018 sci-fi thriller “Upgrade,” and who wrote and produced “Insidious: The Last Key.” Producers are Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions and Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. The film is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick for Universal Pictures. Jackson-Cohen stars as Luke Crain in the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” which has been set for a second season. He starred as Jonathan Harker in the 2013 series “Dracula.”

New Picard Poster

CBS has released a new poster for Picard ahead of their Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con next weekend. In the poster, the retired admiral looks out over his family’s vineyards with a new companion — a pit bull with a delta tag on the collar, and a planet shrouded in clouds and orange light. It looks like this canine is also the Admiral’s second in command, so to speak…when you zoom in, the delta-shaped dog tag bears the inscription “No. 1”. The inclusion of the dog, a pit bull specifically, is a nod to Sir Patrick Stewart’s love of fostering pit bulls. He fell in love with Ginger, a “pibble” he was fostering for a year, and shared many pictures of his time with her on social media.

