Boner Fight for July 15th, 2019

A mother who is still grieving the loss of her son is making a desperate plea to members of the community to keep an eye out for a Granite Mountain Hotshots flag — a cherished item she says was stolen from her yard. Joe Thurston, a member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew out of Prescott, Arizona, was 1 of 19 wildland firefighters who killed on June 30, 2013, while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. “We lost the boys on the 30th of June,” Ekker said. The “boys” Ekker is referring to are the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew out of Prescott, Arizona. On that day in 2013, 19 wildland firefighters lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire, including Ekker’s son, Joe Thurston. The families of those lost received Hotshot flags at the cemetery to remember their loved ones. Each year, from the June 25 to July 7, they proudly display the flag. The flag went missing sometime on Saturday. Read More