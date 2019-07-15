Boner Fight for July 15th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SHE WAS PROBABLY SAFER IN JAIL.
After her husband was charged with domestic violence, a Florida woman who said she feared for her life turned his guns over to police. Courtney Irby, 32, then found herself in jail for nearly a week in June as she awaited possible formal charges of theft and burglary. About 2,000 miles west of Lakeland, Florida, such a case is unlikely to play out in Utah, according to Gary Giles, president of the Utah Chiefs of Police Association. “From an officer’s standpoint, we’re not going to arrest her. Nobody’s taking her to jail by any means,” said Giles, who is also chief of police in Orem. “It’s not a criminal intent.” Others see it differently, including Steve Burton, director of the Utah Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: PLEASE RETURN MY FLAG.
A mother who is still grieving the loss of her son is making a desperate plea to members of the community to keep an eye out for a Granite Mountain Hotshots flag — a cherished item she says was stolen from her yard. Joe Thurston, a member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew out of Prescott, Arizona, was 1 of 19 wildland firefighters who killed on June 30, 2013, while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. “We lost the boys on the 30th of June,” Ekker said. The “boys” Ekker is referring to are the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew out of Prescott, Arizona. On that day in 2013, 19 wildland firefighters lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire, including Ekker’s son, Joe Thurston. The families of those lost received Hotshot flags at the cemetery to remember their loved ones. Each year, from the June 25 to July 7, they proudly display the flag. The flag went missing sometime on Saturday. Read More
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.