Boner of the Day for July 16th, 2019

Round One
Boner Candidate #1: WHY GIVE THIS GUY ANY RECOGNITION AT ALL.
Boner Candidate #2: A DANGEROUS EMAIL GLITCH.
When the Colorado Department of Human Services altered an email address for reporting suspected child abuse and neglect, no one deactivated the old address. A system created to prevent tips about child abuse and neglect from slipping through the cracks instead created a big one: Scores of messages sent to Colorado’s statewide hotline piled up unread for four years because of a mistake in an email address. The problem started in 2015, not long after Colorado created a statewide telephone and email hotline for reporting suspected cases. The Department of Human Services set up an email account, and then made a seemingly minor change, adding an underscore and the department’s initials to the email address to bring it in line with department standards, according to the Denver station KCNC-TV, which first reported the problem. The new address was released to the public, but nobody thought to deactivate the old one. So instead of bouncing back to the sender, messages sent to the old address landed in an unattended inbox. By May, when the department realized what was going on, there were 321 unread messages in that account. Most of them were spam, the department director, Minna Castillo-Cohen, told KCNC-TV. But her staff found 104 emails that were related to abuse or neglect, she said, including five that warranted urgent action. Read More
Boner Candidate #3: HE IS NFL MATERIAL
New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore has been arrested after punching a woman and standing on her neck during a violent domestic dispute. The NFL player, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault after he knocked the woman unconscious outside his home in Linden, New Jersey, on Thursday night. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital covered in bruising and swelling, the police report states. Moore has now been suspended by the Giants. According to a criminal complaint seen by NJ.com, Moore punched the woman in the face and knocked her unconscious after he pushed her to the floor. Read More
Round Two
Boner Candidate #1: GOTTA MAKE A LIVING.
A Raleigh woman has been arrested after reportedly selling drugs out of a hotel room where she and her 1-year-old child were living. Officers said 34-year-old Saquanna Thorpe was using her room at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in downtown Raleigh to sell and store cocaine. Officers executed a search warrant in the hotel room on April 12 where Thorpe and her baby were living. During the search, officers found her to be in possession of more than 7 grams of cocaine, two digital scales and plastic baggies. Thorpe was arrested Saturday and faces multiple charges including misdemeanor child abuse, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and to keep and maintain a vehicle, dwelling or other place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: GRANDMA IS VERY TIRED AND SLEEPING.
Boner Candidate #3: SHOULD WE BE FOCUSED ON THIS?
A Latina border patrol officer has become a viral sensation after she was pictured with Vice President Mike Pence during his recent border visit. Kiara Cervante has been dubbed #IceBae on social media for her good looks, but the nickname and her response to the overnight fame have been slammed by critics. Cervante created a Twitter account on Sunday night to respond to all the attention, and gaining nearly 23,000 followers in around 24 hours. One adoring fan tweeted: ‘#IceBae I’ve surrendered bae. Arrest me now’.Another wrote: ‘If she works for ICE she’s gonna melt the place.’ ‘Keeping America safe and looking good doing it,’ wrote one user, whose profile picture shows him wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. ‘#IceBae could detain me for however long she wants,’ someone else commented alongside the photo of the female officer that made her famous. Read More
