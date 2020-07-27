Geek News on the Radio for July 27, 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music Released September 1st in Theaters & video on demand.

Whoa is me because there’s a new trailer out for the long-awaited threequel to the Bill & Ted saga, which is maybe just the exact bighearted, goofy, lobotomized-in-a-good-way comedy we need right now. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are back in the same floppy flannel they’ve been wearing since 1989’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bogus Journey to remind everyone to be excellent to each other and give time-travel logicians a headache in the process.

New Mutants Released August 28 in Movie Theaters

The New Mutants is apparently still on track to hit theaters on August 28th, even as Tenet and Mulan face indefinite delays. Details on the film’s theatrical plans come from The New Mutants’ panel at [email protected], the digital version of the annual San Diego festival, where the cast gathered to talk about the film. The panel opens with a cheeky reminder the movie would open in theaters on August 28th. They also brought the movie’s opening scene, which can be seen above. The opening scene kicks in at 24:10, with a panel discussion about the movie playing beforehand.

Truth Seekers

The comedic minds of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are reuniting for the supernatural comedy series “Truth Seekers,” the first footage of which has debuted online in conjunction with Comic-Con thanks to Amazon Prime Video. The teaser for the eight-episode series is chock full of ghost hunters, demons, haunted houses, and doodles of sodomy, which means Frost and Pegg are firing on all cylinders.

Lovecraft Country

HBO shared a sneak peek at its upcoming series Lovecraft Country during their virtual Comic-Con showcase Saturday. In the tense three-minute scene, the series’ lead characters — Jonathan Majors’ Atticus, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Letitia and Michael K. Williams’ Montrose — use moonlight find a secret passageway that leads from an empty museum to an underground catacomb. “Beware all ye who tread the path,” an inscription warns, “Ever the tide shall rise.”

Helstrom

Hulu will team up with Marvel to bring fans a devilish new series in Helstrom and the upcoming live-action series looks to be much darker and grittier than what we’ve become accustomed to seeing over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Helstrom is the last remaining Marvel live-action series to launch outside of Disney+. Ghost Rider was supposed to debut on Hulu as well, but it was ultimately scrapped when Marvel Studios promoted Kevin Feige to oversee its television branch and Executive Vice President of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb left the company in late 2019.

DC FANDOME AUG 22nd

BURBANK, CA, June 16, 2020 – Save the date and prep your cosplay! On Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. PDT, Warner Bros. will welcome fans everywhere into the DC FanDome—a free virtual fan experience where no badge is required. Imagine all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you’ve ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future. Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series.

