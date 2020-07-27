Boner Fight for July 27, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: A VERY SPECIAL GUEST IN SPANISH FORK

Last night Spanish Fork welcomed a very special guest to the Fiesta Days Rodeo — Donald Trump Jr. While in Utah to meet with GOP candidates and celebrate that state’s Pioneer Day holiday, Trump Jr. attended the rodeo to personally recognize a Gold Star family and thank them for their sacrifice. Gold Star status is given to the surviving family members of servicemen and -women who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging the sacrifice they and their families have made to protect our freedom. A Gold Star family can display a Gold Star Service Flag in memory of loved ones they’ve lost and the number of gold stars on the flag corresponds to with the number of individuals who were killed or died.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE EATING LUNCH. IN A PARK. AWAY FROM OTHER PEOPLE. WHAT ELSE DO YOU WANT?

We’ve seen plenty of videos where some jerk without a mask goes ham on others who call them out … well, this is the reverse, and it’s equally disgusting. A woman maced a couple who were eating — obviously without a mask — at a San Diego dog park. The video picks up in the middle of the action. It appears the woman in the mask went nuts on the couple for not covering their faces with masks. Thing is … they were eating lunch as they watched their 3-month-old pug play in the park. According to the couple, the woman called them “idiots” and flipped them off. She came up to the table where they were having lunch, pointed the mace canister in the woman’s direction, and sprayed her. Her husband then got a heavy dose before wrestling the can away from her.