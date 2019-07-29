Geek News on the Radio for July 29th, 2019

FINALLY! Zombieland Double Tap!

Carnival Row!

Jo Jo Rabbit

Spider Man Breaking Records!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is swinging to the top of the box office in its first weekend. The second Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios opened in theaters on Tuesday, taking full advantage of the long holiday weekend. The film earned $25.2 million on Independence Day, the second-highest gross ever on July 4th. Now it’s $185 million holiday weekend total has set a new record for an Independence Day weekend opening and the highest-ever six-day total for a Sony Pictures release. Globally, Spider-Man: Far From Home has earned $580 million worldwide, with $395 million coming from overseas markets. The film opened in China to $97 million. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter heads to Europe on a class trip with Ned (Jacob Batalon), MJ (Zendaya), and the rest their class. The trip becomes less of a vacation and more of a work trip when Spidey is called in by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and investigate mysterious elemental creatures popping up across the continent.

Read More

What is Farmhand?

Farmhand is one of the more conceptually macabre printed offerings from Image Comics, the company that famously published (note the past tense,) The Walking Dead. Pertinently, it appears that the comic series, the brainchild of writer/artist Rob Guillory, is set to become the next Image-adapted series to manifest as a television show on cable network AMC. Indeed, AMC has announced its Farmhand adaptation as one of two new serial TV projects, with the other being a split personality drama called Of Two Minds, from writer Morgan Dover-Pearl. Both shows will be written and developed by LaToya Morgan, who recently served as a writer and co-executive producer on the network’s recently-concluded post-apocalyptic martial arts series, Into the Badlands. Guillory has taken his excitement over the project to Twitter. Image’s Farmhand, launched with its first issue back in July 2018, with Rob Guillory serving as writer and artist, partnered in the latter capacity with Taylor Wells. The story centers on Jedidiah Jenkins, who may be a simple farmer, but has embarked on a most bizarre agricultural venture (and no, we’re not talking about the kind containing THC), that being organically grown human organs! Specifically, Jedidiah has managed to perfect the art of growing fast-healing, “plug-and-play” human organs. While Jed’s home-grown transplants have brought healing to many, something strange is in his soil, representing an ominous sign for the legacy of his family farm.

Read More