Geek News on the Radio for June 17th, 2019

Doctor Sleep
The Banana Splits…..Movie!
Dark Phoenix was My Fault
For Simon Kinberg, the buck stops here when it comes to the failure of Dark Phoenix to live up to the commercial and critical success of previous films in the X-men franchise. “I’m here and I’m saying when a movie doesn’t work, put it on me,” Kinberg said on the KCRW podcast The Business. “I’m the writer/director of the movie, the movie didn’t connect with audiences, that’s on me.” The film debuted last weekend and scored only $33 million at the US box office. At an estimated $200 million production cost before marketing, that’s trouble. Not helping is the critical reception, which registered 23 percent Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score ever for an X-men movie. A report from Anthony D’Alessandro in Deadline detailed the behind-the-scenes drama on the film’s production, including the shocking news that the film was originally set up as a two-parter, leading to reshoots and script changes that made a mess.
Disney is Building… Again!
With Galaxy’s Edge a success, it’s time for Disney to move forward on its next franchise-incorporating theme park project: a Marvel park. According to the Los Angeles Times, Disney has begun work building the park, which will be at Disney’s California Adventure park, in a location previously used for an area dedicated to the (frankly underrated) A Bug’s Life. As the LA Times reports, Disney has secured permits for the construction to get underway, including allowances for a character meet-and-greet area, a store bigger than most houses, and a microbrewery, which I’m seriously hoping is Thor-branded. Presently, the area where construction is happening is blocked by a large temporary wall, upon which is written “Stark Industries.” Looks like Tony’s getting into the theme park business.
Breaking Bad Mobile Game
