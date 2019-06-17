Geek News on the Radio for June 17th, 2019

Doctor Sleep

The Banana Splits…..Movie!

Dark Phoenix was My Fault

For Simon Kinberg, the buck stops here when it comes to the failure of Dark Phoenix to live up to the commercial and critical success of previous films in the X-men franchise. “I’m here and I’m saying when a movie doesn’t work, put it on me,” Kinberg said on the KCRW podcast The Business. “I’m the writer/director of the movie, the movie didn’t connect with audiences, that’s on me.” The film debuted last weekend and scored only $33 million at the US box office. At an estimated $200 million production cost before marketing, that’s trouble. Not helping is the critical reception, which registered 23 percent Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score ever for an X-men movie. A report from Anthony D’Alessandro in Deadline detailed the behind-the-scenes drama on the film’s production, including the shocking news that the film was originally set up as a two-parter, leading to reshoots and script changes that made a mess.

Disney is Building… Again!

With Galaxy's Edge a success, it's time for Disney to move forward on its next franchise-incorporating theme park project: a Marvel park. According to the Los Angeles Times, Disney has begun work building the park, which will be at Disney's California Adventure park, in a location previously used for an area dedicated to the (frankly underrated) A Bug's Life. As the LA Times reports, Disney has secured permits for the construction to get underway, including allowances for a character meet-and-greet area, a store bigger than most houses, and a microbrewery, which I'm seriously hoping is Thor-branded. Presently, the area where construction is happening is blocked by a large temporary wall, upon which is written "Stark Industries." Looks like Tony's getting into the theme park business.

Breaking Bad Mobile Game

Players will control an associate of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, while also working alongside familiar faces such as Mike Ehrmantraut, Saul Goodman and Gustavo Fring. Let's cook. The Emmy-winning drama series Breaking Bad comes to mobile devices Thursday as a new game titled Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements. Developed by FTX Games and Plamee, the mobile game publisher that has previously adapted franchises such as The Hunger Games and The Walking Dead, the new game will be published in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products. "We're thrilled to give fans of Breaking Bad a way to re-immerse themselves into the show's saga through an interactive mobile game experience shaped and influenced by the show's creator, Vince Gilligan, and the show's production team," said Casey Dickinson, CEO of FTX Games. "Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements is an authentic extension of the world of Heisenberg where the stakes are high, morality is blurred, personalities are volatile." In the game, players will control an associate of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, while also working alongside familiar faces from the Breaking Bad universe such as Mike Ehrmantraut, Saul Goodman and Gustavo Fring, in their efforts to grow their criminal drug-making operation to Heisenberg levels.