Boner Fight for June 17th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SEA TURTLES ARE MY ENEMIES!

A woman has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after she was seen stomping on a sea turtle nest, according to police. Yaqun Lu, 41, was seen by witnesses and Miami Beach police officers on Saturday “jabbing at the sea turtle nest” with a wooden stake and “stomping all over the nest with her bare feet,” an arrest affidavit says. The area had been closed off to the public with yellow tape and a sign that said, “Do not disturb sea turtle nest,” the affidavit says. Lu, a Chinese citizen who gave police a home address in Michigan, faces a charge of marine turtle or egg molestation or harassment, per online court records. A number of sea turtle species are protected under both the 1973 US Endangered Species Act and Florida law, according to Miami Beach’s website, and it’s illegal to touch or harm them or their eggs. “Thankfully,” Miami Beach police said, “it appears the eggs were not damaged.”

Boner Candidate #2: NOBODY STEALS DOLLS IN PHOENIX AND GETS AWAY WITH IT!

An Arizona couple has filed a $10 million claim against the city of Phoenix after several police officers there repeatedly threatened to shoot them during a physically aggressive encounter. The scene erupted after the couple’s 4-year-old daughter allegedly stole a doll from a dollar store, according to the Arizona Republic. Videos of the May 29 incident, which circulated more recently on social media, show a pregnant woman—24-year-old Iesha Harper—struggling to obey police orders to leave her car as she holds her two small children. At one point, while the children are still in the vehicle, a police officer can be seen pointing a gun at the car as another yells, “You’re going to f**king get shot.” At another point, one of the officers shouts at the girl’s father, 22-year-old Dravon Ames, “I’m going to put a f**king cap in your f**king head.” According to Ames, the incident started when police (who appear in the videos to be mostly white) approached Ames and Harper (who appear black) after they had parked at their babysitter’s apartment complex. Before the encounter, someone anonymously called the police to report that the couple’s daughter had stolen a doll from a nearby Family Dollar. The couple believes the daughter took the toy by accident. In a video that a resident of the apartment complex recorded, an officer can be seen pointing his gun and shouting at Ames and Harper—who are inside the car with their daughters, ages 1 and 4—to get out. In the claim, Ames says that an officer walked to the backseat door but couldn’t open it because it was broken. He adds that the officer then slammed his fist against the window and told Harper to open the door and put her hands up.