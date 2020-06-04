Geek News on the Radio for June 4th, 2020

Batwoman Avoids Recasting Ruby Rose by Inventing New Lead Character:

Gotham will have to change its 2020 census information after all. In a reversal from an earlier confirmation that the CW would be recasting Ruby Rose’s lead character in Batwoman following her abrupt departure, the network will instead be introducing a new character that assumes the superhero title. According to a casting notice obtained by THR and Decider, the character Kate Kane, an openly gay cousin of Bruce Wayne, will be replaced by a freshly invented character who goes by the name Ryan Wilder, a 20-something woman who “is about to become Batwoman.” Her aracter description is as follows: She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

Twilight fans, rejoice! Edward Cullen’s perspective is going to be out soon in Midnight Sun:

Stephenie Meyer’s long-awaited prequel to her hugely successful human-vampire love story series, Twilight is releasing on August 4, the author announced on her website (www.stepheniemeyer.com). Titled The Midnight Sun, this story is narrated from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. The prequel will chronicle Cullen’s past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, his human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. The earlier installments have been told from Bella’s point of view. Meyer had kept her fans in suspense all weekend with a countdown clock on her site that promised a major announcement. The site soon crashed Monday morning, but the book was also announced by Meyer’s publisher, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. “It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next. I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited,” Meyer said in a statement.

David Arquette Will Return as Sheriff Dewey Riley in ‘Scream’ Reboot:

David Arquette will reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming “Scream” reboot. “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my ‘Scream’ family, old and new,” Arquette said. “‘Scream’ has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.” Spyglass Media Group announced Monday that filming is expected to begin later this year in Wilmington, N.C., when safety protocols are in place. “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the reboot from a script by James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not”). Plot details for the reboot are under wraps, though Spyglass said conversations are underway with other legacy cast members to join the film. The original “Scream” debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, who had a look inspired by the Edvard Munch painting “The Scream.” Courteney Cox and Arquette co-starred in the four-film franchise, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Films released all four films, which combined for $608 million in worldwide box office with sequels released in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

