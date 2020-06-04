Boner of the Day for June 4th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: KIMBERLY AND BECK ARE OUT

Two popular Rochester radio show hosts have been fired after making racist comments during a live broadcast on Tuesday. “We made the decision to terminate Kimberly and Beck yesterday as soon as we learned of their comments and informed them early this morning,” said Robert J. Morgan, president of the upstate New York market for iHeartMedia. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is antithetical to our core values and beliefs and to our commitment to our community and everyone in it.” During a discussion focused on the attack of a local couple following the recent Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Rochester, Kimberly Ray, of the local radio duo Kimberly and Beck, referred to the n-word three times during the segment, asking whether the attackers were acting “n-word-ish” and “n-word-ly.” Ray did not actually use the n-word. “OK, let me ask you a question. Were they acting n-word-ish?” she said during the broadcast, which airs from 2 to 7 p.m. weekdays on Radio 95.1, an FM station owned by iHeartMedia.

Boner Candidate #2: OKAY DREW; YOU’VE BEEN WORKING WITH THESE GUYS FOR HOW LONG? AND YOU STILL DON’T GET IT.

Drew Brees, the star quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, faced intense criticism on Wednesday after reiterating that he considered it disrespectful for players to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality. Brees made the comments after he was asked in an interview how the N.F.L. should respond if the season were to start and players resumed kneeling during the anthem like Colin Kaepernick did beginning in 2016, when he was the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said in the interview, with Yahoo Finance. He added that when he looked at the flag and stood with his hand over his heart during the anthem, he envisioned his grandfathers, who fought in World War II

Boner Candidate #3: HE’S MY BABY BEAR BLU

Alicia Silverstone is soaking up some quality time with her son during quarantine. The “Clueless” star shared that she and 9-year-old son Bear Blu have been taking baths together to pass the time during COVID-19 isolation. “My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting,” she recently told the New York Times. She added that they are also doing other activities together like dancing, bouncing on the trampoline and jumping rope. Silverstone, 43, shares Bear Blu with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. As for her own ways to pass the time, Silverson is focused on her health. “I always bring everything back to diet,” she said. “When I don’t eat well, I don’t feel well, and then my moods go all over the place.” The actress told the Times she turns to fresh herbs, greens, miso soup and ginger tea. And for her mental and physical health she takes daily long walks, practices yoga and meditation, and keeps a journal. Silverstone feeds her son a vegan diet and has faced backlash for it.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SOMEBODY’S BEEN GIVIN’ AWAY BABY TRASH PANDAS

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Health Department is searching for two baby raccoons, after officials say a Niagara Falls resident was handing them out to people outside a 7-Eleven over the weekend. The health department says it happened at the store at 1502 Pine Avenue, and that a total of nine baby raccoons were handed out. Seven of them have already been recovered, but officials are searching for the last two over concerns that they could potentially be rabid. Possessing a raccoon is illegal unless if you are a licensed rehabilitator, and coming into contact with a raccoon presents a potential rabies hazard to people. If you have any information about where the last two baby raccoons might be, you’re asked to call the health department at (716) 439-7444. The health department is also investigating a potentially rabid dog in Niagara Falls. Health officials say a man was bitten by a dog on the 600 block of 17th Street May 26th. The dog was tested, but results came back “un-testable,” so they need to presume the results were positive. The dog is described as a large black/tan Shepard-Husky mix. Health officials believe more than one person may have been attacked by the dog. If you were, they’re asking you to call them.

Boner Candidate #2: BE CAREFUL WHERE AND HOW YOU CHOOSE TO SUNBATHE

Essex, ENGLAND — A naked man who was sunbathing near a railway line was mistaken for a dead body by police. Concerned rail workers spotted a pair of feet but “no signs of life” on the grounds of Chafford Hundred railway station, British Transport Police said. In a tweet, BTP said: “Rushing to the scene, officers found a man in his late 30s enjoying some nude sunbathing.” It happened as temperatures reached 25C (77F) on Monday. BTP added: “Please don’t sunbathe nude on the railway.” Chafford Hundred station sits on a single-line railway between London and Southend. The man was spotted by track workers from Network Rail, who called police. A spokeswoman for Network Rail said: “Let me lay it bare, the railway is not a place to sunbathe. Please keep away from the tracks.” A spokeswoman for rail operator C2C, which runs a number of services in Essex, declined to comment but said there had been similar episodes of nude sunbathers in the past. “It is not as uncommon as you might think,” she said. A BTP spokesman said the report was made at about 13:00 BST on Monday in the London Road of West Thurrock and “words of advice were given about the dangers of the railway”.

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S A SOUVENIR

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has arrested a man who they said was captured on camera trying to remove an identification band from the leg of a brown pelican. The incident allegedly occurred earlier this year at Robbie’s Marina of Islamorada. FWC officials said Robert Charles Hovey Jr., 33, of Louisiana, “captured a wild animal within the boundaries of a state park, violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and tormented an animal in a cruel and inhumane manner.” An arrest warrant was obtained for Hovey on March 13 and he turned himself in to authorities in Monroe County on Monday. It’s unclear why Hovey was allegedly trying to remove the ID band. According to the FWC, “the brown pelican is the smallest of the six different species of pelicans in the world” and is found on both coasts of North and South America.

