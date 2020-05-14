Geek News on the Radio for May 14th, 2020

‘The Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Trailer

Quibi, Netflix’s Biggest Rival is Off to a Rough Start

The streaming service, which offers mobile videos and series that are cut into segments shorter than 10 minutes, garnered a lot of attention when it launched on April 6. But the payoff has been muted, and the service’s growth is anemic. Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi’s founder, told the New York Times on Monday that he attributes “everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus… But we own it.” Yet Meg Whitman, Quibi’s CEO, struck a different tone when speaking with CNN Business Monday night. Whitman said she’s happy with the service’s performance so far. “You have to remember, we’re a new brand with original content, a new tech platform that was built from the ground up,” Whitman said. “We came to market with no library, no legacy product and we’re starting from scratch.” Quibi has roughly 1.3 million active users — a tiny base compared to more than 50 million Disney+ customers and 183 million Netflix users. And most of Quibi’s customers are in the 90-day free trial period. Afterward, the service costs $4.99 a month with ads, and $7.99 a month without.

Read More

Kung-Fu Gender-Swapped Reboot Is Happening at The CW

The classic Kung Fu TV series starring David Carradine is getting a female-led reboot at The CW. Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, the new series is the result of a new collaboration from the Blindspot team of writer Christina M. Kim and creator Martin Gero. In addition to writing the new Kung Fu series, Kim will also be executive producing alongside Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros. TV. Kim and Gero are representing Gero’s Quinn’s House Production Company, while Berlanti and Schechter are working under their Berlanti Prods. Banner. Additionally, a plot outline for the upcoming Kung Fu reboot has also been revealed. While it may have some inspiration from the original TV series, its modern take on the story will have many differences compared to the 1970’s iteration, especially with a gender-swapped lead. The new series will follow a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. However, when she finds her hometown overrun with crime nad corruption, she must use her “martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice… all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.”

Read More

Netflix announces ‘Sweet Tooth’ series from Robert Downey Jr.

May 13 (UPI) — Netflix has announced a television adaptation of DC Comics’ Sweet Tooth, which will be executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. Sweet Tooth, based on the comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemire, follows a part deer, part boy who leaves his home to venture out into a post-apocalyptic world. The boy joins a group of humans and other animal-children hybrids as they search for answers about the new world and their origins. Netflix has ordered eight, one-hour episodes. Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte are set to star with James Brolin as the narrator. The series comes from Warner Bros. Television and Robert Downey Jr.’s Team Downey production company. Team Downey’s Evan Moore is producing with Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell also executive producing along with Linda Moran. Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard, Cold in July) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) are serving as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

Read More