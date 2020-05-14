Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 14th, 2020

Scoob! — not screened for most critics — streaming

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Read More

Director: Tony Cervone

Starring: Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs

Up from the Streets — rating TBD — streaming on [email protected]

A film looking at the culture of New Orleans thru the lens of music. Hosted by Oscar nominee and 6-time Grammy Winner Terence Blanchard, the film tells the story of how music and culture intersected to create a distinct form of expression. Read More

Director: Michael Murphy

Starring: Terence Blanchard, Louis Armstrong, Bruce Sunpie Barnes

On a Magical Night — 2 1/2 stars — streaming on [email protected]

In this playful new film from writer-director Christophe Honoré, we meet Maria, a woman dissatisfied with her marriage who, after a heated argument with her husband of 20 years, spends the night in room 212 of the hotel across the street from their home. There, she has a bird’s eye view of her apartment, her husband, and her marriage. In this comic romp, she confronts her past lovers and relationships on one magical night, fantasizing about the lives she could’ve lived and wondering if she’s made the right decisions. Read More

Director: Christophe Honoré

Starring: Chiara Mastroianni, Benjamin Biolay, Vincent Lacoste

The Vast of Night — 3 1/2 stars — Redwood Drive In (on Amazon Prime starting May 29)

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown. Read More

Director: Andrew Patterson

Starring: Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Gail Cronauer