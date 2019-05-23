Geek News on the Radio for May 23rd, 2019

Terminator Dark Fate

James Cameron and Linda Hamilton return to the franchise. Ahead of Thursday’s debut of the teaser trailer for the movie, Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for Terminator: Dark Fate, pushing the return of two figures important to the franchise as the movie’s selling point. It’s not just that the first Dark Fate poster features a grizzled Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) walking alone towards the viewer, with gun in hand(s) and looking as if she’s ready for a fight (but when hasn’t that been the case?). It’s also that the poster’s first line reads, “Producer James Cameron returns,” with his name as big as director Tim Miller. Dark Fate, it seems, is well aware of what fans of the franchise are here for. Otherwise, the poster is tellingly devoid of any new information, preferring to leave that for the forthcoming teaser; Connor is surrounded by almost empty space, meaning that fans get no information about the state of the world in the new movie. The tagline for the poster — “Welcome to the day after Judgment Day” — is similarly lacking any new info, short of a potential dig at the legitimacy of any Terminator movies set after 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The new poster, and the tweet advertising Thursday’s 6 a.m. PT drop of the Dark Fate teaser, can be seen below. Terminator: Dark Fate is set tp hit theaters Nov. 1. Read More

Star Wars Photos

Check out photos here

Game of Thrones Prequel? Sequel? *SPOILERS*

For even more on Game of Thrones’ final episode, check out our side-by-side comparison of the characters from their first and last appearances, peruse every IGN Game of Thrones episode review ever, why Westeros’ new leader could be a terrifying choice, and why Drogon did what he did in the finale. Now that Game of Thrones has completed its run with its final episode, “The Iron Throne,” the question for many is what are the Game of Thrones spinoffs? Certainly, the finale leaves open the possibility for several different spinoffs that would tie directly in with how this series ended. Arya is heading off to explore the unknown world west of Westeros. Sansa is now Queen of the North. Bran is now the king of the Six Kingdoms. And Jon is heading north himself to an unknown future. So what are the spinoffs going to be about, and what’s their status? While surely any of the above characters could conceivably get a show of their own, for now that seems to just be the domain of fan theory. What we do know right now is HBO has at least three spinoffs in the works, if not more. Two of these remain a mystery in terms of what they’re about, while the third is further along in its development. That show, Game of Thrones: The Long Night (as it’s rumored to be called), will delve into the history of Westeros rather than its future. The Long Night will explore the Age of Heroes and will take place thousands of years in the past. Production on the show is expected to begin this summer, and it’s based on a concept that X-Men: First Class’ Jane Goldman developed with GoT creator George R.R. Martin. Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo have been cast in the prequel. SJ Clarkson will direct the pilot and is also an executive producer. Learn more about the Age of Heroes and what The Long Night could be about here.

Read More

Falcon and Winter Soldier

The stars are reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the upcoming Disney+ show, with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ director Kari Skogland also joining the project. Some familiar faces are returning for Falcon & Winter Soldier, the upcoming Marvel Studios streaming series set to debut on Disney+. Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp are in talks to reprise their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Also joining the project is director Kari Skogland, who is known for work on shows such as Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she has earned Emmy and BAFTA nominations. German star Bruhl appeared as the scheming villain Zemo in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which saw him instigate a plot that tore the Avengers apart. VanCamp appeared in Civil War after making her debut in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier as spy Sharon Carter, the grand niece of Captain America’s (Chris Evans) former flame Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Falcon & Winter Soldier will star MCU veterans Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier). They last appeared in Avengers: Endgame, which saw Captain America pass the title on to Falcon. Read More

Visit LA Science Fiction Musem

Avatar Sequels

Jemaine Clement is joining the cast of James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels. He will play marine biologist Dr. Ian Garvin. “I’ve loved Jemaine’s work for years and I’m really pumped that he’s joining our cast as Ian Garvin, one of my favorite characters,” Cameron said in a statement. “Avatar 2,” the first of four follow-ups, will hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, a year after what Fox had planned before it was bought by Disney in March. Disney announced last week that the remaining installments will be released on the same weekend every two years, alternating with “Star Wars” movies with “Avatar 3” arriving in 2023; “Avatar 4” in 2025; and finally “Avatar 5” in 2027. The 2009 fantasy epic “Avatar” remains the all-time box office champion, with $2.8 billion worldwide. Cameron initially envisioned two sequels, but after meeting with the screenwriters, artists and designers, realized he had too much material and extended his plans to four movies in total. Read More