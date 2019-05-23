Geek News on the Radio for May 23rd, 2019

Terminator Dark Fate
For even more on Game of Thrones’ final episode, check out our side-by-side comparison of the characters from their first and last appearances, peruse every IGN Game of Thrones episode review ever, why Westeros’ new leader could be a terrifying choice, and why Drogon did what he did in the finale. Now that Game of Thrones has completed its run with its final episode, “The Iron Throne,” the question for many is what are the Game of Thrones spinoffs? Certainly, the finale leaves open the possibility for several different spinoffs that would tie directly in with how this series ended. Arya is heading off to explore the unknown world west of Westeros. Sansa is now Queen of the North. Bran is now the king of the Six Kingdoms. And Jon is heading north himself to an unknown future. So what are the spinoffs going to be about, and what’s their status? While surely any of the above characters could conceivably get a show of their own, for now that seems to just be the domain of fan theory. What we do know right now is HBO has at least three spinoffs in the works, if not more. Two of these remain a mystery in terms of what they’re about, while the third is further along in its development. That show, Game of Thrones: The Long Night (as it’s rumored to be called), will delve into the history of Westeros rather than its future. The Long Night will explore the Age of Heroes and will take place thousands of years in the past. Production on the show is expected to begin this summer, and it’s based on a concept that X-Men: First Class’ Jane Goldman developed with GoT creator George R.R. Martin. Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo have been cast in the prequel. SJ Clarkson will direct the pilot and is also an executive producer. Learn more about the Age of Heroes and what The Long Night could be about here.
Jemaine Clement is joining the cast of James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels. He will play marine biologist Dr. Ian Garvin. “I’ve loved Jemaine’s work for years and I’m really pumped that he’s joining our cast as Ian Garvin, one of my favorite characters,” Cameron said in a statement. “Avatar 2,” the first of four follow-ups, will hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, a year after what Fox had planned before it was bought by Disney in March. Disney announced last week that the remaining installments will be released on the same weekend every two years, alternating with “Star Wars” movies with “Avatar 3” arriving in 2023; “Avatar 4” in 2025; and finally “Avatar 5” in 2027. The 2009 fantasy epic “Avatar” remains the all-time box office champion, with $2.8 billion worldwide. Cameron initially envisioned two sequels, but after meeting with the screenwriters, artists and designers, realized he had too much material and extended his plans to four movies in total.
