Sean Means Reviews Movies for May 23rd, 2019

Artsies:

Photograph – 2 1/2 stars

A struggling street photographer in Mumbai, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. The pair develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect. Read More

Director: Ritesh Batra

Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Sachin Khedekar

The White Crow – 3 stars

Ralph Fiennes’ THE WHITE CROW was inspired by the book Rudolf Nureyev: The Life by Julie Kavanaugh. The drama charts the iconic dancer’s famed defection from the Soviet Union to the West in 1961, despite KGB efforts to stop him. Read More

Director: Ralph Fiennes

Starring: Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann

The Biggest Little Farm – 3 stars

A testament to the immense complexity of nature, The Biggest Little Farm follows two dreamers and a dog on an odyssey to bring harmony to both their lives and the land. Read More

Director: John Chester

Starring: John Chester, Molly Chester

Fartsies:

Brightburn – not screened

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? Read More

Director: David Yarovesky

Starring: Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn

Aladdin – 2 stars

A street rat frees a genie from a lamp, granting all of his wishes and transforming himself into a charming prince in order to marry a beautiful princess. But soon, an evil sorcerer becomes hell-bent on securing the lamp for his own sinister purposes. Read More

Director: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

Booksmart – 3 1/2 stars

The story follows Dever and Feldstein’s characters, two academic superstars and best friends who, on the eve of their high school graduation, suddenly realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night. Read More

Director: Olivia Wilde

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams

Opening next week:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Ma

Rocketman