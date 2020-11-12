Geek News on the Radio for November 12, 2020

Superintelligence out on HBO Max November 26, 2020

The Suicide Squad’ TV Spinoff ‘Peacemaker’ Starring John Cena From James Gunn Ordered By HBO Max

HBO Max has called in the Peacemaker – ordering a TV spin-off of James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad movie starring John Cena. The streamer has handed Peacemaker an eight-episode straight-to-series order for its first season with The Suicide Squad director writing all episodes and directing a number of them. The show will explore the origins of the character that Cena plays in the 2021 movie.

‘Scorpion King’ Reboot In Works

The original film followed a desert warrior that rises up against the evil army that is destroying his homeland. Plot details are vague on what this reboot will do differently then the original, but sources do say that unlike the original, this one will be a contemporary take set in modern times.

Mads Mikkelsen In Talks To Replace Johnny Depp In ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Depp was asked by Warner Bros to withdraw from the role after he came out on the losing end of an ugly legal battle he waged against a British tabloid for libeling him in describing him as a “wife beater” in articles that covered his tempestuous marriage to Aquaman star Amber Heard. The judge sided with the newspaper. Depp reportedly was asked to leave after shooting one day on the film — he’s being paid for the whole film but had a five picture deal — and Warner Bros has been racing ever since to lock in a new actor. There has been speculation on a number of thesps, but I hear that Yates is a big fan of Mikkelsen and that the Danish actor is the guy they are trying to lock in. He most recently wrapped the Doug Liman-directed Chaos Walking. Stay tuned.

‘Umbrella Academy’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix is re-enrolling at The Umbrella Academy. The streamer has handed out a third-season renewal to the drama from Universal Content Productions and showrunner Steve Blackman. Production on the next batch of 10 episodes will begin in February in Toronto. Stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will all return for season three of the series.

Freakazoid to Return as a Teen Titans Go! Guest Star

Freakazoid! will finally return to television screens — though not in the way that fans might expect. According to Paul Rugg, who voiced the titular hero, Freakazoid will guest star on Teen Titans Go!. “Yes, Freakazoid is making a mini comeback,” Rugg wrote on Twitter. “Last year the folks at Teen Titans Go sent me a script and it was pretty funny! They asked me to add a few things and I did and we recorded it last December.”

