Geek News on the Radio for November 22nd, 2021

Fraggle Rock is back
Fraggle Rock makes a return to TV on Apple TV+ on January 12th, 2022.
Star Trek Discovery Disappears from Netflix
A last-minute deal left Netflix losing the 4th season of Star Trek Discovery to Paramount+, with only 72 hours of notice.
Groo the Wanderer fan buys the animation rights to make his dream come true
The rights to an animated film and TV show for Groo the Wanderer were acquired by entrepreneur Josh Jones to finally animate his childhood favorite comic.
Ridley Scott is making live-action shows for both Blade Runner and Alien
The two shows come from his two most famous movies.
Delroy Lindo is cast for Marvel’s ‘Blade’
The actor from Da 5 Bloods hasn’t had his new role officially announced yet.
Beebo Saves Christmas in a bizarre Legends of Tomorrow spinoff
According to CW: “everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas.”
