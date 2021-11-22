Geek News on the Radio for November 22nd, 2021

Fraggle Rock is back

Fraggle Rock makes a return to TV on Apple TV+ on January 12th, 2022.

via Collider

Star Trek Discovery Disappears from Netflix

A last-minute deal left Netflix losing the 4th season of Star Trek Discovery to Paramount+, with only 72 hours of notice.

via Tech Radar

Groo the Wanderer fan buys the animation rights to make his dream come true

The rights to an animated film and TV show for Groo the Wanderer were acquired by entrepreneur Josh Jones to finally animate his childhood favorite comic.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott is making live-action shows for both Blade Runner and Alien

The two shows come from his two most famous movies.

via Variety

Delroy Lindo is cast for Marvel’s ‘Blade’

The actor from Da 5 Bloods hasn’t had his new role officially announced yet.

via ComingSoon.net

Beebo Saves Christmas in a bizarre Legends of Tomorrow spinoff

According to CW: “everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas.”

via Digital Spy