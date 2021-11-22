Guitars Used By Amy Winehouse, U2’s The Edge Sell For Big Bucks At Auction

A bunch of guitars used by the likes of U2’s The Edge, Amy Winehouse, Eric Clapton, and others sold for more than $5 million total at auction over the weekend.

The highest bid went to Clapton’s acoustic guitar, used during his time with Derek & The Dominoes, which reached $625,000.

The Edge’s 1976 Gibson Explorer Electric Guitar, used during their 1987 “The Joshua Tree Tour” went for $437,500.

A guitar used by his U2 bandmate Bono went for $115,000.



And the Fender Stratocaster Amy Winehouse used on stage and in the video for “Take The Box” sold for $153,000.

What’s a piece of rock memorabilia you would freak out to own — and where would you display it in your house?