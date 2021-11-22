Boner Fight for November 22nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: BY THIS MARK SHALL YE KNOW YOUR HUSBAND IS A CHEATER

An Arizona mother discovered that her former husband cheated on her by identifying a rare birthmark on her best friend’s baby that could only have come from the former husband. The man is accused of cheating on her with 30 other women.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: COVID… FINALLY.

Utah House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper is stressing that he’s not anti-vaccine after coming down with a case of Covid-19 while being unvaccinated. He said that ”I’ve been exposed and tried multiple times to get COVID. My wife had it a year ago, and I tried to get it from her so I could get it over with before last year’s session,”

via The Salt Lake Tribune