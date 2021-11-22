Bill Frost on TV for November 22nd, 2021

Hawkeye (New Series, Wednesday Nov. 24, Disney+)
Hanna (Season 3, Wednesday Nov. 24, Prime Video)
Saved by the Bell (Season 2, Wednesday Nov. 24, Peacock)
The Beatles: Get Back (Docuseries, Thursday Nov. 25, Disney+)
South Park: Post Covid (Special, Thursday Nov. 25, Paramount+)
Super Crooks (New Series, Thursday Nov. 25, Netflix)
How to with John Wilson (Season 2, Friday Nov. 26, HBO/HBO Max)
Nash Bridges (Movie, Saturday Nov. 27, USA)
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (New Series, Sunday Nov. 28. Cartoon Network/TBS)
Hot Zone: Anthrax (Season 2, Sunday Nov. 28, National Geographic/Hulu)
