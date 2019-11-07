Geek News on the Radio for November 7th, 2019

The Servant

New Star Wars Planet Named

The trailer features Kef Bir, an ocean moon. Well, now we know where some of the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker takes place, and it might come as a surprise to many — especially those who thought that the sight of a downed Death Star meant that we were going to revisit the forest moon of Endor again. In an announcement about a forthcoming update to Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, Disney has named the planet as “the ocean moon Kef Bir,” with concept art for the updated ride showing the same Death Star dish as can be seen in the Rise of Skywalker trailer. Kef Bir won’t appear canonically until December’s movie, although the planet was first mentioned in the new edition of the reference book Ultimate Star Wars released earlier this month, where it is revealed to be the home planet of Naomi Ackie’s character Jannah. It’s unclear as yet whether Kef Bir is a sibling moon to the forest moon, orbiting the gas giant officially known as Endor — canonically, the gas giant has nine moons, so it’s certainly possible — but if that is the case, it would certainly explain how Death Star wreckage made it there. All will be revealed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20 — which also happens to be the day that Kef Bir will be added to Star Tours at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland Park and Disneyland Paris.

Alfred and Penguin Cast

The Batman has its Caped Crusader and cat burglar, its criminal mastermind and its commissioner. Now, Robert Pattinson’s Gotham City looks to have a penguin and butler, too. Colin Farrell is in negotiations to join the movie’s gallery of rogues, according to multiple reports. If all goes according to plan, the actor will play Oswald Cobblepot, the mobster better known as Penguin. This wouldn’t be Farrell’s first gig as a supervillain, as he played Bullseye in 2003’s Daredevil. Andy Serkis, meanwhile, is reportedly in talks to play Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler and closest confidant, Alfred Pennyworth. Serkis’ time in the superhero-verse was far more recent, playing the villainous Klaue in Marvel’s Black Panther. ET has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment. The Batman will tell a new origin story for the Dark Knight, which director Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) has said will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne as “the world’s greatest detective.” In addition to Farrell and Serkis, the ensemble includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, the latter of which Pattinson himself told ET was a stroke of “brilliant” casting. Thus far, Reeves has confirmed all of The Batman castings on his Twitter, so expect to see GIFs of Farrell and Serkis on your timeline soon.

