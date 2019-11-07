Boner Fight for November 7th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: A BIG DRUG BUST? MAYBE NOT SO MUCH.

When is a big drug bust not a big drug bust? The NYPD 75th Precinct took to Twitter on Tuesday to brag about 106 pounds of marijuana it seized from a delivery “destined for our city streets.” One problem: That “marijuana” turned out actually to be legally-grown hemp from licensed Vermont farmers, bound for a CBD store in Brooklyn. The hemp contained no significant level of the THC component that gives cannabis its narcotic effects. The tweet showed a photo of two officers surrounded by dozens of plant-filled bags displayed on several tables. “Officers Greenidge and Ganshaw from the @NYPD75Pct used precision policing and relentless follow-up, along with a great working relationship with @FedEx and other local law enforcement officials, to confiscate 106 pounds of marijuana that was destined for our city streets,” the tweet read. “Everything was fine,” said Jahala Dudley of Fox Holler Farms. “We’ve done shipments with FedEx before, many times.” Dudley’s farm shipped more than $17,000 worth of their product to Brooklyn on Friday night. “It’s all legal and we did everything by the books,” said Buddy Koerner, also of Fox Holler Farms. “We really tried to do everything the right way.” The product was coming to John Dee, the owner of Green Angels CBD shop. His brother was arrested when he went to pick it up. “My product helps people with autism, it helps people with anxiety depression – many different health issues it helps for,” said Dee. Growing hemp commercially became legal last year under the 2018 Farm Bill thanks in part to the advocacy of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The CBD shop responded to the tweet on Instagram, citing the paperwork for the hemp was accounted for with the shipment. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I AM A DADDY LOOKING OUT FOR HIS LITTLE GIRL’S VIRTUE

In a recent appearance on the podcast Ladies Like Us, rapper T.I. revealed unsettling details about his boundary issues with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris. The “Whatever You Like” singer explained that he accompanies Harris to the gynecologist for annual exams to “check her hymen,” which he believes confirms that she is still a virgin. “I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem,’” he said in the interview. “And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.” As if that was not gross enough already, T.I. added, “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.” Read More