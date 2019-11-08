Boner of the Day for November 8th, 2019

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THIS MUST BE ONE HELLUVAH SANDWICH

Trays were sent flying at a Popeyes restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday during a fight between a customer and an employee. The two unidentified women are seen throwing food trays at each other in a dispute caught on video and posted on Twitter. The woman who filmed the altercation said she was in line to pick up some of Popeyes’ popular chicken sandwiches when a woman who she believes was initially in the drive-thru line came in through a side door. “I’m not really sure what happened but the lady and the employee were yelling at each other and the cashier just started throwing trays,” the woman, identified as Valerie, told KSAT. She said the employee also threw what appeared to be tea at the customer. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SOME THINGS WILL JUST PROVOKE A STABBING

A Rockford man was allegedly stabbed by his cousin after she says he left dirty dishes in the sink.Rockford Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Score Street on November 4th in relation to an aggravated battery. When officers arrived they found brother of the victim walking outside of the residence, who directed them to the victim who was near Kishwaukee Street. Officers were able to speak with the victim, and say he had cuts on his left hand and his left cheek. According to the criminal complaint, the victim explained to officers that 25-year-old Kalia Butler, his cousin, stabbed him after he left a dirty bowl in the sink. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: LET’S PLAY THE SLAVERY GAME

A Utah County elementary school is at the center of a controversy after a student’s mother posted on social media, upset about a potentially racially insensitive game her daughter’s classmates played. The mother, who is choosing to remain anonymous at this time, wrote a Facebook post about the situation:

Now, the mother says her 5th-grade daughter spoke out, not wanting to play. “The teacher told her she could either read a book or play the game. So, she chose to read a book,” the mother told ABC4 News. “But she was very uncomfortable, and she wanted to leave, but she didn’t feel like she could. So, she read the book instead and picked a book on Harriot Tubman.” After learning of this, the mother says she was surprised and frustrated that a teacher at Legacy Elementary School would be OK with playing such a game. “Obviously, it’s important that kids learn about the slave trade, and how slaves were transported, and the terrible conditions that they were put under, but this felt like the wrong way to teach that,” the mother said. While this situation is disappointing for this Utah County family, the mother said she hopes this can be a learning experience for all involved. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THERE ARE SOME THINGS WORTH SWINGING AN AXE OVER

Deputies have arrested a man who reportedly swung an axe at another man during an argument Friday night. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was helping 36-year-old Brian Bowlin with a vehicle repair at a home in Land O’ Lakes. The victim says he picked up an electric screwdriver from the garage, and Bowlin confronted him about it. A physical altercation began, and that’s when Bowlin reportedly swung an axe at the victim. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I USE IT FOR MAKEUP…AND I HAVE FENTANYL FOR TOOTHPASTE

A Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning after she entered the courthouse with methamphetamine in her pocket, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO Deputy Vince Schrider said Tessa B. Lilly, 25, entered the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center and was about to walk through the metal detector when he noticed something in her pocket. According to the report, Schrider asked Lilly to empty her pockets. When she pulled out a plastic baggie, she said it was makeup used for skin treatment, the report states, but Schrider thought the substance might be narcotics. Detectives tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.44 grams, according to the FCSO. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THE PROCEDURE SHOULDN’T BE DANGEROUS? REALLY?

A woman who has already spent thousands on tattoos says she went blind after undergoing a procedure to tattoo the whites of her eyes. Australian Amber Luke, who goes by the nickname the Blue Eyed White Dragon, told The Sun that she went blind for three weeks following the painful 40-minute procedure. “I can’t even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye.” Luke told The Sun. Luke says the procedure shouldn’t be dangerous, but her artist went too deep into the eyeball and caused her vision loss. Read More