Geek News on the Radio for September 10, 2020

FIRST LOOK AT DUNE

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 – New Trailer

Walking Dead is ending after season 11 & Spin Off

The end is nigh for The Walking Dead, sort of. The zombie apocalypse series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics is coming to an end in 2022 with an expanded 11th season. However, fans of the once highest rated show on the small screen shouldn’t fret too much at the loss of the mother show. AMC has already given the go-ahead to a new TWD spinoff starring fan favorites Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride in their roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. Created by TWD showrunner Angela Kang and Deadverse chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, that as yet untitled series is scheduled to debut in 2023.

‘The Venture Bros.’ Canceled at Adult Swim After Seven Seasons

“The Venture Bros.” has been canceled by Adult Swim after seven seasons, creator Christopher McCulloch announced on Twitter on Monday. McCulloch said he and the writers had been in the middle of writing season 8 when they received the news a few months ago that the show would not be returning to air. “Unfortunately, it’s true: ‘Venture Bros.’ has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, we love you,” wrote McCulloch, who uses the pseudonym Jackson Publick on the show and on Twitter.

Star Trek’s John de Lancie is returning as Q for a Lower Decks cameo

Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan has revealed John de Lancie is set to make a cameo appearance as Q in the second half of the show’s ongoing first season. Speaking during CBS All Access’ Star Trek Day, McMahan said de Lancie was one of two legacy Star Trek actors set to reprise their roles for the animated series. Q first appeared in the debut episode of The Next Generation back in 1987, and appeared in eight episodes of the show overall including the grand finale.

