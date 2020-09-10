Sean Means Movie Review for September 10, 2020

Artsies

Jimmy Carter: Rock ’n’ Roll President – documentary about Carter – virtual cinemas, [email protected] – 2 1/2 stars

If it hadn’t been for a bottle of scotch and a late-night visit from musician Greg Allman, Jimmy Carter might never have been elected the 39th President of the United States. This fascinating documentary charts the mostly forgotten story of how Carter, a lover of all types of music, forged a tight bond with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan and others.

Director: Mary Wharton

Starring: Madeleine Albright, Tom Beard, Bono

Sybil – French psychological drama – virtual cinemas, [email protected] – 3 stars

Sibyl, a jaded psychotherapist, returns to her first passion: writing. But her newest patient Margot, a troubled up-and-coming actress, proves to be a source of inspiration that is far too tempting. Fascinated almost to the point of obsession, Sibyl becomes more and more involved in Margot’s tumultuous life, reviving volatile memories that bring her face to face with her past.

Director: Justine Triet

Starring: Virginie Efira, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gaspard Ulliel

Fartsies

The Broken Hearts Gallery – Art-adjacent romantic comedy – in theaters – 3 1/2 stars

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind.

Director: Natalie Krinsky

Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar