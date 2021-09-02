Geek News on the Radio for September 2nd, 2021

Mad Max Fury Road – Prequel Furiosa, cast Anya Taylor Joy

Anna Taylor Joy is going to be playing a younger version of Charlize Theron’s character, Imperator Furiosa. She’s even practicing her stunt driving for the role.

via Collider

Final Trailer for Doom Patrol’s 3rd Season released.

First Trailer for The Batman Coming October 16th

The first trailer for DC’s upcoming Batman movie is set to play at the 2021 DC FanDome on October 16th, along with a few other upcoming films.

via Comicbook

Netflix is Planning a New Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The movie will be set a few years after the events of the original film. Specifically, where the Hooper and Kim Henkel film left off.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Season 3 of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett’s Expected Release Dates

Previously it was expected that the 3rd season of The Mandalorian would be released on Christmas day of 2021. Erik Davis on Twitter clarified that The Book of Boba Fett is planned for December 2021, and the Mandalorian will be coming in early 2022 at best.

via Digital Spy